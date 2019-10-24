Russian envoy says no need to convene meeting on international security zone in Syria

"We believe that it is completely unnecessary," he said in response to a question.

VERONA, October 24. /TASS/. There is no need to hold a meeting with European countries on creating an international security zone in Syria, Russian Permanent Envoy to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told TASS on Thursday.

Turkey and Russia will carry out joint patrolling in Syria, says Erdogan

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer earlier proposed creating an internationally controlled security zone in Syria, involving Turkey and Russia. The initiative was coordinated with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and will be put forward at a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on October 24-25.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on October 23 that Germany’s idea of creating an international security zone in Syria was irrelevant in light of recent decisions made by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

On October 22, Putin and Erdogan reached an agreement to give 150 hours to the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units to withdraw from a 30-km zone along the Syria-Turkey border. Once it is done, the Russian and Turkish military will launch joint patrol in the area.