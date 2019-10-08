Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss situation in northeastern Syria

"The sides discussed in detail the process of the Syrian settlement paying special attention to the developments in the northeast of Syria," the ministry said. "The ministers agreed to continue close dialogue to strengthen and develop the Russian-Turkish cooperation in all areas."

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The situation in northeastern Syria was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on the situation in the Balkans, the ministry commented, adding that the call was initiated by the Turkish side.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported on October 1 that Ankara had decided to act on its own to set up a security zone east of the Euphrates in Syria as its telephone consultations with the US side had proved to be futile. On October 6, Erdogan held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump who said the US would not support Ankara or take any part in Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria. Moreover, US servicemen would be withdrawn from the immediate vicinity.

On October 7, the Turkish leader stated that the United States had begun to withdraw its troops from northeastern Syria where Ankara planned to establish a security zone.