Russia favors international cooperation in digital security - deputy premier

KYOTO /Japan/, October 6. /TASS/. Russia sees the need to promote international cooperation aimed at countering cyber threats, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Sunday during his visit to Japan.

"In the new digital reality, national borders are no longer a barrier for cyber risks and threats. I believe that we should promote international cooperation to counter those challenges," Akimov said, opening the Science and Technology in Society forum in Kyoto on Sunday.

The official said the international community needs to "jointly create balance between the confidentiality of information and its accessibility for achieving business goals."

"In order to achieve mutual confidence, we need to put our trust in technologies, digital solutions, and to create them jointly. That’s why international cooperation in the sphere of science and technologies has become as important as never before," he added.

The Science and Technology in Society (STS) forum in Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto opened on Sunday. The event, held for the 17th time, gathered over 1,500 scientists, entrepreneurs, political leaders and public figures from over 150 countries, including Russia.