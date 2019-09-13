Putin to take part in trilateral summit on Syria in Ankara on September 16

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Ankara on Monday, September 16, to participate in a trilateral summit on Syria and hold bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on Friday.

"You know that a trilateral meeting on Syria between the guarantors of the Astana peace process and facilitation of the Syrian settlement is planned for Monday," he said. "This meeting will take place in Ankara, the president will travel there." Peskov also announced that a number of bilateral meetings would be held.

The first Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria took place in Sochi in November 2017. Following the meeting, the heads of states announced that the creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria should not undermine its territorial integrity and violate its sovereignty, while also called on the Syrian government and the opposition forces to attend the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue. After that, the leaders’ talks on Syria were held in Ankara (April 2018), Tehran (September 2018) and Sochi (February 2019).