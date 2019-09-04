Foreign Ministry seeks to thwart foreign meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has undertaken efforts to control any meddling in the country’s domestic affairs from abroad surrounding the recent Moscow protests, Acting Deputy Director of the Ministry’s Information and Press Department Ilya Timokhov said on Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has a whole range of facts related to Western meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs, the diplomat said. According to him, some countries act as "information sponsors" for this meddling. "It is carried out through selective analysis of events and biased coverage, through a disparity in official statements and direct and indirect appeals to participate in unauthorized events," the diplomat explained.

The official expressed disappointment that Western partners provide comments on domestic political processes happening solely in those countries outside the Euro-Atlantic alliance. The Russian Foreign Ministry is continually monitoring global media reports and some cases of blatant meddling have been revealed. "We will continue recording this and try to curb all attempts by external forces to influence our domestic political situation," he said.