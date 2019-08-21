Statements on Germany meddling in Russia’s affairs unfathomable — foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Berlin does not attempt to meddle in Russia’s internal affairs, such accusations are unrealistic, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated on Wednesday during a joint press conference on the outcomes of the talks with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.

According to the minister, they have discussed the issue of German media coverage of Moscow protests. "We monitor the actions of Deutsche Welle. This is a quality media outlet, many confirm this," Maas said. "This is why we cannot understand why the work of its employees in Moscow is hindered."

"Such actions are absolutely unclear to us. It is impossible to believe that Germany or the German media want to influence the domestic political affairs of Russia in any way," the German top diplomat stressed. "It is completely unfathomable to Germany that we would participate in this. I do not think anyone seriously has such an opinion."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed of the attempts by the US and German media (namely, the Deutsche Welle) to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs through their coverage of unsanctioned protests in Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has raised this issue with Maas during their talks on Wednesday.