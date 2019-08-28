Parallels between Soviet Union, Nazi Germany impermissible — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Attempts at rewriting history and drawing parallels between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany are impermissible, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday in the wake of the European Commission’s August 23 statement on the occasion of the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism.

"We can state with regret that this document is an example of Brussels’ policy of falsifying and rewriting European history," she said. "By taking such a move the European Commission made it quite clear that the EU has no intention of giving up the vicious habit of historical speculations that equalize the Soviet Union, which liberated Europe, and Nazi Germany."

"We regard as impermissible the attempts to draw parallels between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany. The Nuremberg Tribunal’s decisions drew a line under this issue," Zakharova said. "The full recognition of World War II results, enshrined in the UN Charter and other international documents, is an imperative for all, including the European Union."

She warned that attempts at rewriting history "may bring about terrible consequences."

"We can see the results of taking too much liberties with historical facts in a number of European states, where open propaganda of Nazi ideas is underway," Zakharova said. "All this endangers the fundamental principles of ensuring democracy and human rights."

"We are calling upon the EU to avoid repeating mistakes of the past and ignoring these dangerous trends. We are urging it to make a high-principled assessment of their manifestations," she stated.