Russian ambassador urges US to support Moscow’s efforts against Nazi glorification

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The United States should support Russia’s efforts within the UN framework, directed against glorification of Nazism, Russia’s US ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, said in an article for the National Interest magazine.

The diplomat said that Russia annually submits a draft UN resolution against glorification of Nazism, but the United States and Ukraine keep voting against it.

"Every year Russia submits a United Nations resolution on the fight against the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. In the entire international community there are only two countries that still vote against itthe United States and Ukraine. Canada found strength to reconsider its position, now it is Washington’s turn," the ambassador said.

"It is deeply disappointing that neo-Nazi organizations 'hiding' behind the First Amendment in the United States freely operate and erect monuments to 'heroes' of ethnic cleansings, Nazi collaborators involved in the Holocaust," he added.

According to the Russian diplomat, "shared history should play a unifying role."

"We should never forget what our peoples fought together for during World War II, the memory of the victims of Nazism should forever stay in the hearts and minds of future generations," Antonov said.

"Russia has always reacted strongly to attempts to rewrite history and glorify Nazism and will continue to do so," he went on. "In the twenty-first century, such a shameful phenomenon, such as marches of Nazis and their collaborators on the streets of European cities, cannot be allowed to exist. It is important to stop the demolition of monuments dedicated to anti-fascist warriors in Ukraine, the Baltic countries and Poland."

"The policy of tolerance towards neo-Nazis is unacceptable," the diplomat added.

Monument to Russian pilots in US

The ambassador expressed hope that the monument to Soviet pilots, who transported amphibious aircraft from the United States to the Soviet Union during WWII will eventually be installed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

"We hope that one day a monument to heroic pilots will be erected on the East Costin Elizabeth City, North Carolinaas well. That was the place, from which American flying boats with mixed crews began their flight to the USSR," Antonov said.

Early last year, the city council of Elizabeth City voted 5-3 to reject a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Defense Ministry on the construction of monuments. The decision came as a surprise, because the previous council voted unanimously to approve the monument construction.