Russia has no relation to murder in Germany of which Russian is suspected, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities have no relation toward the murder that was committed in Germany by a Russian citizen, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"This case has no relation toward the Russian state and official bodies," he highlighted. "I resolutely deny any connection between this murder and official Russia," Peskov added, commenting on the accusations of official Moscow’s involvement in this incident in some Western media.

On Friday, the German police reported that an unidentified person shot down a passerby in the city of Moabit and fled from the scene. The prosecutors later said that the suspect, a 49-year-old Russian citizen - had been detained. The murdered person was a 40-year-old Georgian citizen. Newspaper Berliner Kurier reported that he was a former member of the Georgian Interior Ministry’s anti-terrorist department, while the attacker was a Russian national from Chechnya.

News portal Spiegel Online reported that "a professionally plotted and committed contract murder" was the perpetrator’s conceivable motive, citing its own sources.