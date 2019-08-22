Russia in contact with Turkey on situation in Syria’s Idlib — Russian diplomat

PYATIGORSK /Stavropol Territory/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is in contact with the Turkish side on the situation in Syria’s Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

When asked about Moscow’s possible steps to settle frictions between Turkey and Syria and ensure the implementation of the Sochi agreements on Idlib, she said, "We are committed to them [agreements with the Turkish side — TASS]. Not everything is proceeding as we planned but we are in contact with the Turkish colleagues to adjust the agreements we have."

She stressed that this problem could not be resolved without traditional political and diplomatic tools.

According to Anadolu Agency, a Turkish observation station in Syria’s Idlib governorate, which shelters militants and their families who are reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms, came under shelling by Syrian government troops who are fighting against militants.

The September 17, 2018 talks between the Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Russia’s Sochi yielded an agreement to establish a 15-20-kilometer deep demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib, along the contact line between government troops and the opposition.