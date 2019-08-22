{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CONFLICT IN SYRIA

Russia in contact with Turkey on situation in Syria’s Idlib — Russian diplomat

According to Anadolu Agency, a Turkish observation station came under shelling by Syrian government troops who are fighting against militants
Idlib, Syria Ugur Can/DHA via AP
Idlib, Syria
© Ugur Can/DHA via AP

PYATIGORSK /Stavropol Territory/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is in contact with the Turkish side on the situation in Syria’s Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

Read also
Putin says Russia supports efforts to neutralize terrorist threats in Syria’s Idlib

When asked about Moscow’s possible steps to settle frictions between Turkey and Syria and ensure the implementation of the Sochi agreements on Idlib, she said, "We are committed to them [agreements with the Turkish side — TASS]. Not everything is proceeding as we planned but we are in contact with the Turkish colleagues to adjust the agreements we have."

She stressed that this problem could not be resolved without traditional political and diplomatic tools.

According to Anadolu Agency, a Turkish observation station in Syria’s Idlib governorate, which shelters militants and their families who are reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms, came under shelling by Syrian government troops who are fighting against militants.

The September 17, 2018 talks between the Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Russia’s Sochi yielded an agreement to establish a 15-20-kilometer deep demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib, along the contact line between government troops and the opposition.

Tags
Syrian conflict
Kremlin unaware of radiation poisoning of those injured at Severodvinsk testing range
Earlier, reports were circulated by a number of media outlets claiming that doctors in the Arkhangelsk Region were not warned about the radiation poisoning of the patients
Read more
Militants shell Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria — media
Russian air defenses thwarted the attack
Read more
Russian S-400 teams go on high alert to repel enemy missile strike in Baltic Fleet drills
The drills involve over 200 personnel and more than 20 items of military and special hardware
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition accuses Zelensky of unwillingness to settle Donbass conflict
The statement came after the Servant of the People’s leader, Dmitry Razumkov, had said that it would take time to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Russia to feature export version of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter at MAKS air show
The Su-57E fighter and the Il-112VE military transport plane will be the main exhibits of the Russian exposition’s military segment at the airshow
Read more
Troops in east Russia get first images from military satellite
The data from the military satellite considerably boosted the accuracy of weather reports, the military district's press office stated
Read more
Putin says cautiously optimistic about situation in Ukraine
There are certain things that can be discussed, the president said
Read more
Northern Fleet seeks to confirm discovery of new Arctic islands
The surveyors will land on Pakhtusov Island to search for traces of the first expeditions and historic artefacts
Read more
Blogging on Facebook in Russian, Macron notes progress in ties with Moscow
Monday’s talks between the Russian and French heads of state lasted over two and a half hours
Read more
All G7 states need to be consulted before renewing G8, says Kremlin
US President Donald Trump said earlier hat "it’s much more appropriate to have Russia in" the G8
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev wins first ATP Masters title in Cincinnati
Medvedev has won his 44th match in 2019, the most wins among all the tennis players
Read more
Kremlin: Pentagon’s missile test indicates pre-planned strategy to enable INF’s collapse
The US Department of Defense said on Monday that on August 18, the US "conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California"
Read more
Ex-president says Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons due to threat of US sanctions
Leonid Kravchuk added that he had no regrets about his consent to destroy his country’s nuclear arsenal
Read more
Russia vows to thwart pressure against Venezuela
Russia's top diplomat decried the methods applied to Venezuela as "blackmail and pressure"
Read more
US to get hypersonic weapons in next two years — Pentagon
US Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy said earlier his country was looking into possibility of developing all types of rockets previously prohibited under INF treaty
Read more
Greek FC Olympiacos expects full-house at Champions League home match with FC Krasnodar
The teams will clash on August 21
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet S-400 teams thwart massive air strike in drills
The combat teams conducted over 30 simulated launches against the notional enemy’s real air targets
Read more
Putin arrives in Helsinki to hold talks with Finnish president
Earlier, the Kremlin Aide informed that the two aim to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, cooperation in the sphere of trade, economy, investment, environment protection
Read more
Russian embassy confirms death of two Russians in helicopter crash off Greek’s Poros
A private helicopter crashed into the see south of the port of Poros at 15:40 local time
Read more
Russian defense firm to start serial production of anti-tank missiles
The first batch of munitions is undergoing qualification tests
Read more
Chukotka-bound Tu-160 flights not aimed at bullying US, assures Russian defense chief
Sergei Shoigu added that the US was aware of the Russian aircraft’s flights
Read more
Russia’s upgraded MiG-31 fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in Kamchatka drills
The fighters flew at a speed of 2,500 km/h and an altitude of more than 20 km
Read more
Troops in western Russia to get over 1,300 weapon systems by year-end
The military district will continue manning its troops with contract-enlisted personnel with more than 9,000 people enlisted this year
Read more
UN Security Council to hold emergency session on US missile projects on August 22
The emergency session of the UN Security Council was requested by Russia and China
Read more
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
Putin, Macron finish 2.5-hour official part of talks
The talks focused on a ranged of major international topics
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to export latest multiple launch rocket system with smart shells
The Tornado-S is a heavy upgrade of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system
Read more
Trump says G8 format with Russia's participation is 'more appropriate'
The US president said that "it should be the G8 because a lot of things we talk about have to do with Russia"
Read more
Press review: Idlib attack tests Russia-Turkey ties and Moscow beefs up Arctic air defense
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat slams US for stoking tensions by conducting cruise missile tests
The US has set the course for fomenting military tensions, Sergei Ryabkov said
Read more
Council of Europe welcomes statements by Russian, French leaders on Ukrainian settlement
President Macron and President Putin consider restart of Ukraine talks "within weeks" in the Normandy format
Read more
Press review: What topped the Putin-Macron talks and Zelensky’s meeting with Netanyahu
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20
Read more
Air France flight Moscow-Paris requested landing in Luxembourg, due to emergency on board
No one was injured, according to the airport's press service
Read more
Military contingent of seven states to participate in Russia’s Center-2019 drills
In the previous Center drills held in 2015
Read more
Russia monitors situation over attack on Turkish convoy in Syria’s Idlib — Lavrov
The NTV channel earlier reported that a Turkish column of armored vehicles came under attack by the Syrian army in the Idlib Governorate
Read more
Russia vows to beef up western border amid rising tensions with NATO
Defense chief Sergei Shoigu pointed to NATO ongoing military buildup in Eastern Europe, the deployment of US missile defenses to Poland and Romania, as well as growing cooperation with Finland, Sweden
Read more
Putin says Russia supports efforts to neutralize terrorist threats in Syria’s Idlib
He drew attention to the fact that before the establishment of a demilitarized zone in Idlib terrorists had controlled fifty percent of its territory
Read more
Macron confident on Russia’s European future after meeting with Putin
Macron noted that the talks with Putin also focused on the situation around Siberian wildfires
Read more
High wildfire risk persists in Russian Siberia, Far East — weather authority
The Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring said that a high wildfire risk also persists in the south of the European part of Russia
Read more
Russia’s latest reconnaissance drone makes debut flight
The Altius-U is the drone’s final conceptual design after the tests of several prototypes
Read more
Turkey ready to discuss convoy attack in Syria with Russia
On August 19, the Turkish military convoy was attacked in Idlib when heading to an observation post, three civilians were killed, while twelve were injured
Read more
US-China trade wars may lead to economic recession in Russia, experts warn
According to the research, the share of fuel and energy goods, metals and timber roughly equaled 80% in Russia’s total export volume in January-May
Read more
Lufthansa Flight LH2565 returns to St. Petersburg for technical reasons
The plane took off at 4.50 pm Moscow time
Read more
Press review: Putin, Macron to tackle Ukraine and Syria faces the ‘Blackwater of Jihad'
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 19
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ final trials
The trials will last about three months
Read more
Serbia to get Russian-made Mi-35 and Mi-17 military transport helicopters in early 2020
According to the Serbian official, Russia and Serbia "have never had such a volume of cooperation" since World War II
Read more
German foreign minister calls for direct and open dialogue with Russia
Heiko Maas urged Moscow to play a constructive role in efforts on Ukrainian settlement
Read more
Putin expressed confidence in implementation of Nord Stream 2
The Russian leader emphasized that it is theoretically possible "to imagine a situation where the United States will convince Europe to replace Russian gas with American gas"
Read more
French president highlights Russia’s important role in settling global crises
Emmanuel Macron stressed that a new architecture of security and trust between Russia and the European Union is neede to be established
Read more
Pentagon: If extended, New START should include Russia’s advanced weaponry
The document can be extended for no more than five years by mutual consent of the parties
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry slams Moscow protests as Western interference in Russia’s affairs
China characterized the measures taken by the Russian government as legal
Read more