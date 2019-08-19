Putin says Russia supports efforts to neutralize terrorist threats in Syria’s Idlib

FORT DE BREGANCON /France/, August 19. /TASS/. Russia supports the Syrian government army’s efforts against terrorists in the Idlib governorate where they stage attacks from, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a joint news conference ahead of talks with his French counterpart, Emanuel Macron.

He drew attention to the fact that before the establishment of a demilitarized zone in Idlib terrorists had controlled fifty percent of its territory whereas now 90% of Idlib’s territory was controlled by terrorists. "We see them staging attacks from there. Moreover, and it is very dangerous, we see militants moving from this region to other parts of the world, and it is an extremely dangerous thing," he said.

"We support efforts of the Syrian army which is conducting local operations to neutralize these terrorist threats," he stressed.