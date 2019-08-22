Russia vows to report Ukraine’s media accord violations to international organizations

PYATIGORSK /Stavropol Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia will refer the evidence of violations of agreements in the media sphere committed by the Ukrainian authorities to international organizations, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday at the Mashuk Youth Forum.

The diplomat pointed out that Kiev organized transmission of propaganda materials, bypassing the agreement reached at the 2006 Regional Radio Communication Conference, to the Russian border territory on the frequencies that the most popular Russian radio stations used before the introduction of the digital broadcast. Moreover, Ukraine increases the transmission power, which interferes in the broadcast of Russian TV channels, she added.

"We are witnessing Kiev’s authorities brazenly disregarding the international law. Not just the global one but the very international law they are longing for, declaring their European priorities," Zakharova said. "If additional data is needed, we are willing to provide it to the public and partners. We will undeniably submit it to international organizations. We will be looking forward to a response from the relevant international and human rights agencies."

"We are also witnessing the unacceptable behavior of western countries that are overseeing Kiev’s authorities in their violation of norms that they had devised themselves. The violations spell the death of democratic values and are an example of disinformation and fakes, which Brussels is actively countering now," she said.