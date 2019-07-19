Kiev court’s decision to extend Vyshinsky’s arrest is shameful — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The decision to extend RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky’s arrest until September 19 made by Kiev’s Podolsky District Court is a shame and disgrace, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her official Facebook page on Friday.

"A shame and a disgrace. Such are the European values," the diplomat wrote.

On Friday, Kiev’s court extended Vyshinsky’s arrest for 60 days and decided to suspend hearings until September 16.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018 on the charges of treason and gun trafficking. The Kherson City Court arrested him for 2 months on May 17, and later the arrest was extended several times. Vyshinsky denies all the accusations. If convicted, he will face a jail term of up to 15 years.