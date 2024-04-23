Russian Economy Ministry keeps fixed capital investments estimate at 2.3%

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development keeps the estimate of fixed capital investments growth at the level of 2.3%, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"We forecast the increase in investments for this year at the level of 2.3%. We did not change the estimate as compared to September but the last-year base turned out to be higher. I would like to remind that the record-high investments growth by 9.8% was observed as of the end of the last year, the minister said.

According to the ministry, fixed capital investments will accelerate in their growth to 2.7% in 2025, 3% in 2026, and 3.2% in 2027.