Siberian scientists to use telemetry in tracking bean goose migration routes

KRASNOYARSK, April 24. /TASS/. Scientists of the Siberian Federal University jointly with Chinese partners will study migration routes of the tundra bean goose - its one subpopulation is listed in the Krasnoyarsk Region's Red Data Book. The experts will use special telemetric collars to track the birds, the university's Associate Professor Vladimir Yemelyanov told TASS.

Bean goose is a large wild goose that lives both in the tundra and in the taiga. Four subspecies live in Russia. They clearly differ and have different wintering areas and migration routes.

"We plan to put on special telemetric collars at Lake Salbat in the region's south, where they stay in spring for 60 days and in autumn for 50 days. Online tracking shows their routes and a more detailed picture than traditional banding," the expert said, adding the Chinese partners had given the telemetric collars to Russian scientists for free.

More accurate information about the migration routes will favor the birds' better protection, he continued. Earlier, specialists have found that geese during migration stop at Lake Salbat in the Uzhursky District, where a specially protected natural area has been formed to preserve and multiply the population. Thus, the scientist said, while back in 2008 the population was 3,500 birds, in 2022-2023 its size was estimated at 37,000 - 45,000 geese.

The Siberian Federal University is Russia's first federal university. It was founded in 2006 as a merger of four universities in Krasnoyarsk. It is one of the largest universities in Russia's eastern part.