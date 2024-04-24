Japanese yen rate drops to its lowest against dollar in 34 years

TOKYO, April 24. /TASS/. The Japanese yen rate declined to the record low level of 155 yens against the dollar since June 1990.

According to data of electronic currency trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the dollar climbed to 155.08-155.11 yen.

The Japan’s Ministry of Finance announced earlier its readiness to decisive measures in view of the continuing yen weakening. Market players are keeping an eye on whether the ministry makes currency interventions. Such steps were made in particular in October 2022, when the rate dropped to 151.94 yens against the dollar.