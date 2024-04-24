Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe add a quarter in winter — IEA

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russian pipeline gas to Europe increased by a quarter last winter in comparison to the previous heating season, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its gas market report.

"Russia’s piped gas supplies increased by an estimated 25% (or 5 billion cubic meters) y-o-y through the 2023/24 winter season - albeit remaining 70% below their levels during the 2020/21 gas winter," IEA said.

Russian pipeline gas deliveries to the European Union gained 9% or one billion cubic meters and exports to Turkey soared by 50% from October 2023 to February 2024. The share of Russian pipeline gas in the total European gas demand in winter nevertheless remained less than 10%, IEA noted.

Deliveries of Russian pipeline gas to OECD countries in Europe will stay close to the 2023 level this year, the Agency forecasts.

IEA reported earlier that Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe (including Turkey) drop to the minimum since early 1970s and were estimated at 45 bln cubic meters.