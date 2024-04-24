Russian online retailer mulls launching operations in Dubai

DUBAI, April 24. /TASS/. One of Russia’s largest online retailers Wildberries is considering launching its platform in Dubai, Tatyana Bakalchuk, the company’s founder and CEO, told TASS.

"We are considering Dubai. We would like to have a full-fledged platform here," she said on the sidelines of the World of Opportunities international business forum.

Bakalchuk also said that in general, the company closely monitors development opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

During the forum, she noted that in the next two-three months, Wildberries will launch its platforms in three more countries.