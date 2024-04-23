Russian pharma producer eyeing opportunities to enter UAE market

DUBAI, April 23. /TASS/. Akrikhin is studying opportunities to enter the UAE market, President of the Russian pharmaceutical company Denis Chetverikov told reporters on the sidelines of the World of Opportunities International Business Forum.

"We are analyzing all the opportunities in place here," Chetverikov said. The company is also dealing with the search for a potential partner, he noted.

The company is currently considering products that will enjoy the highest demand in the UAE market, Chetverikov added.