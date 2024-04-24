En+ annual investments may reach $650.8 mln — CFO

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Investments of En+ power and metals holding may grow to 60 bln rubles ($650.8 mln) per year as major energy projects will progress, CFO of the company Anna Malevinskaya said.

"Investments may grow in coming years to about 60 bln rubles annually in view of the largest projects for the energy sector," she said.

Such projects include the large-scale phase of thermal generation facilities upgrade, construction of two units with the total capacity of 460 MW at the Irkutsk Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 11 to cover the forecast capacity shortage in Siberia, continuation of the New Energy program for hydropower plants upgrade and development of the Zashulanskoye coal deposit in the Trans-Baikal Region in cooperation with partners from China Energy, Malevinskaya added.