Russian senior diplomat plans to meet with Venezuela’s leadership in Caracas

MOSCOW, July 19. /TAS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that he plans to hold meetings with Venezuela’s leadership, including in the country’s Foreign Ministry, in Caracas on July 19-22.

"Contacts are planned at all levels, including at the level of Venezuela’s leadership, of course, with our counterparts in the Foreign Ministry who are in charge of relations with European countries and global issues, that is, two deputy ministers," he told reporters on Friday.

"Also, we will have an additional opportunity to talk with participants in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement’s Coordinating Bureau. The schedule is pretty tight. There will be a lot of meetings," Ryabkov said.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told TASS on Thursday and Ryabkov could be received by the country’s president Nicolas Maduro.

