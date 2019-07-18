UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro may visit Russia this year, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told reporters on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN Economic and Social Council on Wednesday.

"I think that at some point this year, President Maduro will visit Russia to sign new agreements with the Russian government and companies," Arreaza said.

He added that Moscow and Caracas maintain regular contacts. "I don't know when exactly he may visist Russia, but we always have a lot to discuss with Russia, one of our main partners, including at the highest level," Arreaza noted.