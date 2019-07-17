Lavrov to meet with OSCE high commissioner on national minorities on July 23 in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the state of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine and the Baltic region with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier on July 23, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at Wednesday’s briefing.

"OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier will stay in Russia on July 22-26," Zakharova noted. "On July 23, Mr. Zannier will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. They are expected to discuss, among other, the deteriorating situation of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine and the Baltic region." The diplomat noted that the high commissioner of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will also hold negotiations in Moscow with the State Duma (the Russian parliament's lower house) and the Federal Agency for National Affairs leaders and visit Kazan where he will meet with Tatarstan’s head Rustam Minnikhanov.