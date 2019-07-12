Russia urges UK to lift ‘veil of secrecy’related to death of Russian entrepreneur Glushkov

LONDON, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the UK has urged London to lift the veil of secrecy related to the murder of Russian entrepreneur Nikolai Glushkov, the embassy’s spokesperson told TASS on Friday.

"As it concerns the murder of a Russian citizen, the interests of his family and friends, we aim to continue to urge London to lift the veil of secrecy regarding the circumstances of Nikolai Glushkov’s death," he informed.

The diplomat reminded that 16 months had passed since the mysterious death of the Russian businessman in London. "All this time, the British officials continuously refuse to provide any information regarding the investigation, blatantly ignoring numerous official requests made by the Russian side." According to the spokesperson, such behavior of UK officials is "alarming."

"It seems that London has set the course for concealing the truth regarding the circumstances of Nikolai Glushkov’s death from the public by staying mum on the circumstances and the course of the investigation and categorically refusing to cooperate with the Russian side in any form. Not only does London cause clear harm to the investigation of true causes of the incident, it also blatantly violates its obligations under the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters," the embassy spokesperson said.

"To our mind, the behavior of UK officials has gone beyond the confines of the law, normal diplomatic communication and the propriety norms accepted in inter-state cooperation," he added.

Glushkov’s murder

Former Aeroflot Deputy Director General Nikolai Glushkov was found dead at his London home on March 12, 2018. The Metropolitan Police said he had died from strangulation. Media reports claimed that the businessman was strangled with a dog lead, which led the investigators to believe that Glushkov did not commit suicide, but was murdered.

The Met Police said there were no signs that Glushkov’s murder was connected with the poisoning of Sergei Skripal that took place on March 4, 2018 in Salisbury.

On March 16, 2018, Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation into Glushkov’s murder. However, Russia’s embassy in London said that "Great Britain remains deafeningly silent, still refusing to provide answers to questions by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and the embassy about the murder of a Russian citizen and the attempted murder of Russian citizens on British soil." "We must say that Great Britain has shown a zero level of cooperation in investigating these high-profile cases. We believe that it is harmful to law enforcement activities aimed at finding the truth and restoring justice," the embassy added.