Behavior of Ukrainian delegation to PACE must be reviewed, says Russian MP

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The behavior of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) must be evaluated; however, it is unlikely to change, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 channel.

"This is anger, impertinence, agony, unadulterated anger, seeping out from their pores. Of course, this behavior must be reviewed properly," Slutsky said. "I don’t think that the behavior of the Ukrainian delegation will change significantly," he added.