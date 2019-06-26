Behavior of Ukrainian delegation to PACE must be reviewed, says Russian MP

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The behavior of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) must be evaluated; however, it is unlikely to change, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 channel.
"This is anger, impertinence, agony, unadulterated anger, seeping out from their pores. Of course, this behavior must be reviewed properly," Slutsky said. "I don’t think that the behavior of the Ukrainian delegation will change significantly," he added.
"All this is unworthy of normal people, unworthy of a country working in the Council of Europe, however, we are ready for constructive dialogue when they are ready for it, when any of our partners are ready for it, regardless of our previous disputes," the MP continued. He reaffirmed that the Russian delegation would continue to work "systemically and professionally."
According to Slutsky, Russian MPs aim to develop relations with all political groups and national delegations within PACE. "We have many unresolved issues, we have to explain various dossiers to several colleagues, which they have simply ceased to understand during Russia’s absence from this platform," he concluded.