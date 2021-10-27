Nuclear power helps in combating climate change, says head of IAEA

VIENNA, October 27. / TASS /. Nuclear power helps humanity to counter global climate change, without it, many of the world’s largest economies would have no primary source for the production of clean electricity, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

"Woods are burning, floods and hurricanes are multiplying and temperatures are rising. Now is the time for action, and this action must be based on science and facts because, according to the best science of our day, nuclear power is part of the solution," the IAEA’s head stated in a video message posted on his Twitter page ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

"Without nuclear power, many of the world's biggest economies would lack their main source of clean electricity," Grossi noted without specifying which countries he had in mind.

The IAEA’s head also mentioned that nuclear power accounted for more than a quarter of the world's clean energy, and that, over the past half century, it had avoided the release of more than 70 giga-tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The two-week UN Climate Change Conference will take place in the UK on Sunday. It was supposed to be held last year, however, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 25,000 people are likely to attend the Glasgow conference, including state leaders and heads of governments from more than 120 countries.