MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia has brought another group of service members back from Ukrainian captivity, handing a group of Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The first group of Russian soldiers under the age of 25 returned from the Kiev-controlled territory on June 9. Another swap took place on June 10.

"In accordance with the Russia-Ukraine agreements reached in Istanbul on June 2, a group of Russian service members returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime on June 12. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian captives was handed over," the statement reads.

The Russian service members are currently in Belarus, receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance, the ministry added. They will now be brought to Russia to undergo treatment and rehabilitation at the Defense Ministry’s medical facilities.