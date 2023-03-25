Zelensky admits Ukraine’s inability to go on counteroffensive

TOKYO, March 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has admitted that his country's army is currently unable to launch a counteroffensive in the east, explaining this by a lack of necessary weapons, according to his interview with Japan's largest newspaper, the Yomiuri Shimbun.

"We can't launch it [a counteroffensive] yet. Without tanks, artillery and [American multiple rocket launchers] HIMARS, we cannot send our brave soldiers to the front lines," the Ukrainian leader said. He also pointed to the serious shortage of ammunition, stressing that Kiev was currently awaiting deliveries from partners.

When touching upon the possibility of resuming peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Zelensky opined that "absolutely no conditions have been formed for this."

In addition, he said that he was skeptical about China's proposed peace plan. "We have not received any offers of mediation or organization of negotiations from China," the Ukrainian president said, adding that he had notified Beijing through diplomatic channels about his readiness to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The newspaper pointed out that Zelensky was interviewed on a train on his way to Kiev after visiting the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Region.