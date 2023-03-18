Russian air defenses intercept 15 HIMARS, Smerch, Uragan rockets in past day

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted 15 HIMARS, Smerch and Uragan rockets in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Air defenses intercepted 15 HIMARS, Smerch and Uragan rockets in the past day. In addition, nine Ukrainian drones were destroyed near Novaya Tarasovka in the Kharkov Region, Rubezhnoye and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Staromayorskoye, Vladimirovka, Yegorovka and Valeryanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he specified.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 402 aircraft, 221 helicopters, 3,457 drones, 414 missile systems, 8,330 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,066 multiple rocket launchers, 4,381 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 8,996 special military motor vehicles.

Russian forces hit 89 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions

"Tactical and army aircraft, together with missile and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces, hit 89 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 107 areas. The command post of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was hit near the Tonenkoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces kill up to 120 Ukrainian troops along Donetsk frontline

"The Southern group of forces, aircraft and artillery units killed up to 120 Ukrainian troops on the Donetsk frontline, destroying two armored combat vehicles, two cars, two Uragan multiple rocket launchers and a D-30 howitzer," he noted.

Russian forces kill up to 60 Ukrainian troops on Kupyansk frontline

"Artillery units of the Western group of forces hit enemy troops near Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," Defense Ministry Spokesman specified.

According to him, three cars were destroyed on the Kupyansk frontline.

Russian forces kill up to 50 Ukrainian troops along South Donetsk, Zaporozhye frontlines

The general added, that Ukrainian troops were also hit near Novomikhailovka and Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye and Orekhovo in the Zaporozhye Region.

"The enemy lost up to 50 troops and two pickup trucks on these frontlines in the past day," Konashenkov concluded.