US base in eastern Syria attacked by drones

BEIRUT, February 1. /TASS/. A US-controlled military base located near the Al-Omar oil field in the eastern Syrian region of Deir ez-Zor, was attacked by drones on Thursday, the Al Mayadeen television reported.

According to the report, the facility was attacked by three UAVs. Sounds of "powerful explosions" were heard.

No information about potential damage is available at this point.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, rocket and drone attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned that they will increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq if the US continues to provide military aid to Israel.

A large share of the Syrian provinces of Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, located in the east and northeast of the country, is currently controlled by the US-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces. Since 2015, the US command has established nine military bases in this area. At the end of 2019, then US President Donald Trump approved a plan that would leave several hundred US troops in Syria. One of their main tasks was to ensure control of oil fields in the northeast and east of the country. Damascus views the US’ military presence on Syrian territory as illegal occupation.