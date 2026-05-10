Rescuers find tourists stranded on Elbrus — Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Rescuers have located the tourists stranded on Mount Elbrus, they are in satisfactory condition, a representative of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers have found two tourists on Elbrus. According to preliminary information, the men are in satisfactory condition," the ministry official said.

Evacuation is currently underway.

It was earlier reported that on Sunday evening, two tourists became stranded on Elbrus at an altitude of 5,100 meters, unable to descend on their own. Rescuers from the Elbrus High-Mountain Search and Rescue Team were dispatched to assist them. The operation is hampered by freezing temperatures and a snowstorm. The tourists had not registered their route with the ministry.