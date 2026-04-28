Death toll from fire in northern Moscow rises to five, nine people examined by doctors

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The death toll from the fire in northern Moscow has risen to five, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"At present, firefighters have rescued 31 people using rescue equipment. Nine people are being examined by medical personnel. Regretfully, five people died," the Emergencies Ministry reported.

It was also noted that lifting devices have been deployed around the perimeter of the building, while units of the gas and smoke protection service continue working inside.

More than 120 personnel and 30 pieces of equipment have been deployed. The fire has been assigned the highest, fifth level of danger.

It was previously reported that the fire broke out in a multi-storey building under construction at 2nd Ambulatory Proezd, 14. More than 200 people may remain inside the building.