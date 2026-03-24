Ukrainian drone strike hits hospital ICU ward in Zapozorhye Region

MELITOPOL, March 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have carried a drone strike on the intensive care unit of the Vasilyevka Central District Hospital in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"An attack drone of unknown type struck the ICU ward at the Vasilyevka Central District Hospital. The attack shattered the windows of the building. Luckily, there were no casualties because our emergency services acted promptly and the majority of patients had been taken to shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

The regional governor added that emergency personnel were working at the site of the attack. The situation is under control and the damage done will be repaired shortly, he added.