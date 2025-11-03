Seven people dead after avalanche in Nepal

NEW DELHI, November 3. /TASS/. Seven people died, four sustained wounds and four went missing after an avalanche struck the base camp of Yalung Ri peak (5,630 meters) in the Rolwaling Valley of Dolakha District in Nepal on Monday morning, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

"Among the deceased are three US citizens, one Canadian, one Italian, and two Nepali nationals, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato of the District Police Office, Dolakha," the news outlet said.

According to the official, the avalanche occurred as the team of Nepali and foreign mountain climbers, along with local guides, were at the Yalung Ri base camp as part of their preparation to ascend the higher peak Dolma Khang (6,332 meters).

Rescue operations were halted for the night to be resumed in the morning.

As the Russian Embassy in Nepal told TASS earlier, there have been no Russian citizens among the mountain climbers affected by the avalanche.