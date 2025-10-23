IN BRIEF: What is known about consequences of explosion in Russia’s Urals region

CHELYABINSK, October 23. /TASS/. An explosion rocked one of the enterprises in the city of Kopeysk in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region. According to the latest data, 10 people were killed.

TASS has compiled the main information about the incident.

Circumstances of incident

- An explosion occurred at an enterprise in Kopeysk in the evening of October 22.

- According to Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexey Teksler, all emergency services arrived at the scene and a command center was set up.

- There is no threat to city residents or civilian facilities.

- The fire that followed has been extinguished. An investigation of the area is underway.

Casualties

- According to the latest data, 10 people died and another 18 were injured.

- Earlier reports indicated nine fatalities and five injuries.

- Five of the injured remain in stable but serious condition.

- Information on those missing is still being clarified.

Investigation and authorities’ response

- The circumstances of the incident are being established.

- Teksler clarified that the drone version has not been confirmed at this time.

- The regional head emphasized that families and friends of the deceased and injured will receive assistance and support.

- The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under Article 217 of the Russian Criminal Code (Violation of Industrial Safety Requirements for Hazardous Production Facilities Resulting in the Death of Two or More people due to Negligence).

- According to the investigation, the accident occurred due to a violation of safety rules in the technological process.

- The Chelyabinsk Region governor declared October 24 a day of mourning.