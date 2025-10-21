Hungary’s MOL excludes external influence for fire at refinery

BUDAPEST, October 21. /TASS/. A strong fire at the Danube Refinery in Hungary occurred not because of a terrorist at, explosion or any targeted external influenced, said spokespersons of the Hungarian oil company MOL.

"We did not record an explosion," said Krisztian Pulay, the Senior Vice President – Downstream Development at MOL. "The check continues but according to our current information, there are no signs that the external effect took place," he continued. A loud explosion heard by the people nearby occurred as a result of the gas mixture inflammation, he added.

In her turn, MOL spokesperson Piroska Bakos suggested "halting speculations" regarding any sabotage capable of causing the incident at the refinery.

MOL spokespersons also said that nobody was injured during the fire; it was contained and fire extinguishing was close to completion. "Provision of fuel for Hungary is guaranteed. We have protocols for such cases, which make it possible to prioritize domestic supplies using either our commercial inventories or strategic inventories of the country," Pulay noted.

The fire occurred at the crude distillation and fractionation unit of the refinery, the senior executive said. Three of such plants are operating at the refinery in Szazhalombatta and the one caught in fire is now stopped. Two other units continue functioning.