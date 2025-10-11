Hamas expressed condolences to Qatar in connection with death of diplomats

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. Palestinian movement Hamas expressed condolences to Qatar in connection with death of three diplomats in the traffic accident in Egypt.

"We express sincere condolences to the Emir, the government and the whole nation of Qatar, and to families of those died as a result of this tragic incident," official spokesman of Hamas Izzat al-Rishq said on his Telegram channel. Hamas wishes all the victims the soonest possible recovery, he added.

Three diplomats that were members of the Qatar’s delegation at negotiations on the conflict settlement in the Gaza Strip died in a traffic accident 50 km away from the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Al Arabiya television reported earlier.