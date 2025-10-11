Rescuers find no survivors after explosion at Tennessee plant — sheriff

NEW YORK, October 11. /TASS/. Rescuers searching for missing persons following an explosion at an explosives manufacturing plant in the US state of Tennessee have found no survivors, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

"We have recovered no survivors. It’s a tremendous loss, a great loss," he said at a press conference broadcast by US television, adding that more than 300 emergency crews have been working the scene.

The explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant on Friday morning. Local authorities had previously reported several deaths and at least 18 missing persons. The exact number of victims has not yet been announced, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Accurate Energetic Systems specializes in producing various explosives for the Pentagon and industrial markets.