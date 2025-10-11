Death toll in Philippines quake increases to seven

BANGKOK, October 11. /TASS/. The death toll from an earthquake in the southern Philippines has increased to seven, while 11 people were injured, the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Elimination said.

According to it, 8,400 people were affected by the consequences of the disaster, of which about 8,000 were placed in evacuation centers.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hit the Philippines on Friday morning. In the evening, tremors of magnitude 6.8 were registered. Philippine seismologists recorded more than 700 aftershocks. The disaster hit the provinces of Davao Oriental, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte and Surigao del Norte, where a tsunami warning was issued.

In the province of Cebu, 72 people were killed and 294 injured by an earthquake on October 1.