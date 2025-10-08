{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ecuadorian authorities report attack on presidential motorcade

"All detained individuals will be charged with terrorism and attempted murder," according to a statement from the head of state’s administration

BUENOS AIRES, October 8. /TASS/. Protesters attacked the motorcade of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa as he was traveling to an event in the province of Canar. According to a statement from the head of state’s administration, the detained individuals will be charged with attempted murder.

"Aggressive individuals attacked the presidential motorcade during its journey, attempting to prevent his arrival. However, they failed to disrupt his commitments to the citizens," the statement said.

The press service stated that "all detained individuals will be charged with terrorism and attempted murder." Despite the incident, Noboa did not cancel his scheduled events.

According to the Primicias portal, protesters pelted the presidential motorcade with stones. As reported by Minister of Energy, Mining and Environment Ines Manzano, "bullet marks" were also visible on the vehicle carrying the head of state.

On September 12, Noboa abolished diesel fuel subsidies triggering a price rise from $1.8 to $2.8 per gallon (3.78 liters). Unions of transport workers in several provinces went on strikes, with states of emergency being enacted in various provinces following road blockages and clashes.

Ecuador
At least four injured in accident at chemical plant in Germany — portal
A chemical reaction occurred after a metal part fell into a vat of nitric acid, producing a yellowish cloud, it was initially suspected that the cloud could be toxic, according to Main-Echo
Israel giving chance to diplomacy but remains prepared to retrieve hostages its own way
"If it will not walk through diplomacy, then we would have to resume the outweigh but we will bring them back, either the easy way or the outweigh," the Permanent Representative of the Jewish State to the UN, Danny Danon, stated
Putin clarifies potential consequences of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev — Kremlin spokesman
Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that it "would mean an entirely new, qualitatively different phase of escalation, including between Russia and the United States"
Kremlin vows retaliation for unlawful seizure of Russian assets
Dmitry Peskov said Russia will defend its rights in courts and prosecute those who conducted unlawful activities or initiated them
Many in US support Putin's position — American blogger
According to Jozef Schutzman, the Russian president has to take into account a huge number of considerations in his public affairs, "which would make any Western politicians' heads explode"
European countries are as eager to work with Rosatom as Russia's closest allies — CEO
Alexey Likhachev added that Rosatom, thanks to its employees, has managed to survive difficult times, including economic sanctions
Macron is a lame duck, he cannot pursue his policies in parliament — The Times
The newspaper believes that Macron, whose presidential term expires in 2027, has three options: to appoint a new prime minister, to hold parliamentary elections, or to resign
Pentagon chief fires head of Defense Intelligence Agency
The move follows a June assessment from the DIA of the Iran military strikes, the newspaper explained
'I do not forgive': Chilean communist leader's daughter on Pinochet regime's atrocities
"They need to be tried, they need to be imprisoned," Vivien Corvalan insists
IN BRIEF: Foreign leaders congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on 73rd birthday
TASS has compiled the main facts about the goings-on around the Russian president’s birthday
Air accidents with Russian civilian aircraft dropped by 38.7%
Dmitry Yadrov, the head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, said that thirteen air accidents take place in Russia as an annual average figure since 2010
Merkel did ‘a great deal of harm’ to Russia-Germany relations — senator
According to Vladimir Jabarov, the Russian side believed Angela Merkel because Moscow thought the Europeans wanted to peacefully settle the Donbass issue
BRICS promotes fairer economic relations, Chilean communist leader’s daughter believes
Vivien Corvalan still admitted that it is very difficult for her to express a specific opinion, because the image of the United States that was formed in Latin America is a fairly stable and successful
Press review: Russia, US face nuclear race risk as Ukraine prepares to intensify drone use
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 6th
West should take page out of Russia’s family support policies, Canadian journalist says
John-Henry Westen recently visited Russia as part of an international delegation invited by the Russian Orthodox Church
Tomahawk supplies to Kiev may lead to further escalation — Kremlin spokesman
Potential supplies of these missiles will not be able to change the battlefield situation for the Kiev regime, Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Russian army currently stronger than all others, including US — Maritime Board chief
However, Nikolay Patrushev cautioned that even such formidable forces would struggle to deter Western aggression without domestic support
Artemis 10 FPV drone launched from drone port tested in special military operation
The FPV drone was unveiled at the All-Russian Dronnitsa forum of combat unmanned system operators in Veliky Novgorod
Russian President Vladimir Putin to embark on state visit to Tajikistan
On October 9, the president will take part in the second Russia-Central Asia summit, which will focus on further cooperation between Russia and the countries of the region
Slovak PM criticizes European Commission’s plan to phase out Russian fossil fuel
Robert Fico said the RePower EU plan is "absolutely foolish"
At least four injured in accident at chemical plant in Germany — portal
A chemical reaction occurred after a metal part fell into a vat of nitric acid, producing a yellowish cloud, it was initially suspected that the cloud could be toxic, according to Main-Echo
Unicredit Bank, Raiffeisenbank keep status of systemic banks — Bank of Russia
The complete list of systemic bank comprises, in addition to two foreign subsidiary banks, Gazprombank, Sovcombank, VTB, Alfa-Bank, Sberbank, the Credit Bank of Moscow, T-Bank, PSB and the Russian Agricultural Bank
Russian troops push southward after liberating Otradnoye in Kharkov Region
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 6 that its Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region "through active and decisive operations"
West leverages ecology to contain Russia in Arctic — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev noted that the ecological issue has become an instrument for promoting commercial interests
Zelensky asks for air truce in wake of explosions in Ukraine
He stated that a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is quite possible
Russian stock market closes with growth in major indices
The yuan exchange rate declined by 0.064 rubles to 11.4 rubles
Representatives of 85 countries confirm participation in Russian Energy Week
Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said the interest in this forum is growing
Russia acknowledges Kabul’s effective counterterrorism efforts — Lavrov
"Hundreds of militants who spread death and destruction on Afghan soil have been eliminated," the Russian foreign minister noted
Airlines fleet may lose 339 airplanes by 2030 — regulator
The current fleet of 76 airlines performing 99% of flights totals 1,135 aircraft
Russia, Africa working to eliminate trade and regional imbalances
Director of the Department for Bipartite Cooperation Development at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Pavel Kalmychek emphasized that one of the priority tasks is the development of trade with countries of sub-Saharan Africa
Slovak defense minister rules out sending any military aid to Ukraine — agency
Bratislava will continue supporting Kiev with non-lethal products and humanitarian aid, the TASR news agency quoted Robert Kalinak as saying
CSTO needs to adapt its response to emerging security threats — Russian Security Council
According to the press service, the participants of the Committee on CIS Issues of the Scientific and Expert Council of the Russian Security Council reaffirmed that the CSTO remains a key interstate association capable of ensuring security for its members and also for territories adjacent to its zones of collective responsibility
EU once again tries to seize what rightfully belongs to Russia — Russian Foreign Ministry
On September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EC does not intend to confiscate frozen Russian assets in the West, but plans to use them to issue loans to Ukraine
Former Dutch car plant repositions itself as defense firm — newspaper
According to the publication, three military companies have signed contracts with the plant
Newest strike drone Sirius flight-tested in Russia - Kronshtadt JSC
Sirius is a new-comer to the Orion drone family. The UAV has two engines and greater takeoff weight
Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine to be met with resolute retaliation — senior Russian senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov suggested that in a situation like that, a global conflict could ensue
Europe's promises to send troops to Ukraine all 'bravado' — media
The authors note that deploying NATO troops to Ukraine would constitute direct intervention by the alliance in the conflict with Russia
Hamas determined to agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage exchange — chief negotiator
"We need to receive guarantees that Israel’s aggression will end once and for all," Khalil al-Hayya said
Trump says Ukrainian settlement may be harder than in Middle East
The US president referred to the conflict in Ukraine as a "crazy thing"
Bitcoin may climb to $200,000-250,000 — analyst
The Bitcoin float is limited; not more than 20 mln "coins" can be produced and about 95% have already been mined, VTB investment advisor Artyom Markin said
Tourist flow to Russia increased by 5.5% year-on-year in January-August — prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin added that Russian authorities aim to increase the tourism industry's share of the gross domestic product to 5% over the next five years
Russia's international reserves renew all-time high in September
In September 2025, foreign exchange reserves decreased by 0.78% to $431.087 billion, while the value of monetary gold in reserves increased by 10.68% to $282.213 billion
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 184 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions from 11:00 p.m. on October 6 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 7
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 81.93 rubles for October 8
The official euro rate was lowered by 1.16 rubles to 95.6722 rubles
Child dies or gets hurt every 17 minutes in Gaza — UNICEF
According to Ricardo Pires, a representative of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, for two years now, "children have paid the heaviest price in this crisis" in the Palestinian enclave
RTS Index surging after official rates released by Bank of Russia
The regulator sets the rates at 81.93 rubles for the dollar, 95.67 rubles for the euro and 11.37 rubles for the yuan
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Actual death toll in Gaza is ten times as high as officially reported — UN
According to special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, if this figure is verified, some 380,000 of them are children under five
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Russian troops seize over 4 sq. km along right bank of Yanchur River in Zaporozhye area
The settlement of Novovasilevskoye was liberated by troops of the 394th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the Battlegroup East’s 5th Guards Combined Arms Army
Switzerland worried about what could happen if EU uses Russian assets
Authorities of Switzerland "keep an eye on international discussions around funds of the Russian Central Bank, including the latest plans of the European Commission," Francoise Tschanz said
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Putin, Lukashenko discuss international agenda, bilateral ties over phone
The presidents also "compared their approaches to upcoming contacts, in particular, the CIS summit in Dushanbe scheduled for next week"
Russia's Oreshnik strike highlights gaps in Ukraine's defense capabilities — ex-commander
Russia used Oreshnik in a non-nuclear strike targeting Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepropetrovsk in November 2024
Legalizing use of Russian assets would undermine trust in global economy — experts
The ECB head expressed concern that a legally contentious move by European authorities could erode confidence in the euro and discourage investors from holding assets in the currency, potentially posing risks to financial stability
Ukraine wants to increase gas imports by 30% after damage to its gas facilities — Reuters
Ukrainian Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk said that she had discussed additional gas imports with G7 countries
United Shipbuilding Corporation to present innovations at gas forum
The projects to be presented also include a subsea cluster manifold, a marine remotely operated vehicle for independent seismic exploration, a deep-sea exploration drilling system
Western stereotypes about Russia off base, Canadian journalist says
According to John-Henry Westen, he found Russian cities like Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod to be remarkably clean, organized, and aesthetically beautiful, devoid of the graffiti and litter common in many Western urban centers
Hamas insists that hostage release be linked to Israeli troops withdrawal from Gaza
The source also said that the Palestinian side wants to have "international guarantees of the ultimate end of the war"
Stockholm to announce winner of 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
According to Clarivate Analytics, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry could go to Clifford Brangwynne, Michael Rosen, Anthony Hyman, Jean-Marie Tarascon, Zhang Tao, Harry Gray, Paul Anastas or Wen Tzihui
Majority of Ukrainians believe that opposition persecuted by authorities — survey
The survey published the Ukrainians’ opinions about the government’s persecution of former president, the leader of the European Solidarity party Pyotr Poroshenko and the sanctions imposed on him by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council on February 12
Chilean communist leader’s daughter wishes Russia peace, for war to end
According to Luis Corvalan, a "balance of ecology" is what matters most for the world
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Any deployment of troops from third countries could trigger new conflicts — Lavrov
"Moscow reiterates the categorical inadmissibility of the deployment of military bases of third countries in Afghanistan or similarly in any neighboring country under any pretext," Russian top diplomat said
Netanyahu gives best wishes to Putin on eve of his birthday
The Russian president celebrates his 73rd birthday on October 7
Allied ties with Russia to develop, North Korean leader says
North Korea "will fully support the just struggle of the Russian people for defending the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests and remain faithful to the implementation of the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia," Kim Jong Un
Syria’s defense minister announces ceasefire agreement with Kurds
Murhaf Abu Qasra said the implementation of this agreement will begin immediately
Russian forces liberate Kuzminovka in Donbass region — top brass
The task was completed by units of the Southern Group of Forces
Nobel Prize in medicine granted for immune system breakthroughs
The Nobel Committee said that the body's immune system needs to be kept in balance, or it will attack its own organs
North-South corridor to serve as highway to East Africa — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the initiative of President Vladimir Putin on forming the Greater Eurasian Partnership provides for establishing broad cooperation among countries and multilateral associations located in Eurasia
Leaders of China, North Korea send Putin 'warm, original' birthday greetings — Kremlin
According to Yury Ushakov, foreign leaders have sent Putin some 30-40 birthday greetings thus far
Patriot systems struggle to intercept Russian missiles in Ukraine
According to the newspaper, Russian specialists are modernizing their weapons to circumvent these systems
Russia invites leaders of 22 Arab states to summit — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the final list of participants will be announced on October 13 or 14
List of interceptor drone manufacturers in Russia grows to several dozen
Dmitry Datsykov, the head of the EXPO.UAV organizing committee, added that laser systems have recently been developed as an anti-UAV weapon
Share of payments in national currencies reach 96% in CIS — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that the trade turnover of Russia with CIS countries increased by 7% last year
Impossible to overestimate Putin’s role in fates of Russians — Kremlin
Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his 73rd birthday
US tariffs leading to greater uncertainty in currency markets — IMF
"Cross-country differences in trading behavior also became more evident, with some economies shifting to net selling of the dollar," the International Monetary Fund noted
Russia has its own potential to solve special military op tasks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it also includes space capabilities
French economy won't benefit from country's political instability — media
The turmoil has reportedly already contributed to a decline in France’s financial markets and could further increase the country’s public debt, which currently stands at €3.4 trillion
Putin unlikely to attend Climate Conference in Brazil, Kremlin aide says
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is scheduled to take place in Belem, Para State in northern Brazil, in November
Russia may increase trade turnover with African countries 1.5-2 times by 2030
According to Pavel Kalmychek, Director of the Department for Bipartite Cooperation Development at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Russia is currently a major supplier of food products and energy resources to the African market
Russia-Tajikistan trade turnover rises by 17% in first seven months of 2025
Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov emphasized that Tajikistan is a strategic partner and ally of Russia in the Central Asian region
Organization financed by EU participated in Georgia coup attempt — premier
Despite such incidents, Georgia has maintained "one-sided friendship" with the EU, and was ready to reboot relations at any moment, Irakli Kobakhidze added
Hungary not obligated to support Ukraine’s EU accession — Orban
"EU Treaty leaves no room for ambiguity: membership is decided by the member states, unanimously," the minister reiterated
Ukraine dissolves Dnepr group of armed forces covering major front section — media
The group was liquidated at the end of September
Netanyahu, on anniversary of October 7 attack, vows to free hostages, defeat Hamas
"Our bloodthirsty enemies have hurt us badly, but they did not break us," the minister said
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Georgian police detain four more participants in riots in Tbilisi — interior ministry
Three more participants in the upheavals have been identified and are currently wanted by the police, Alexander Darakhvelidze added
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian presidential council urges UN to act on children’s data on Mirotvorets
The council emphasized that publishing the personal information of underage children infringes on their rights
Jailed Gagauz leader thanks Russia for aid and support to her people
Evghenia Gutsul emphasized that Gagauz people see Russia as a strategic partner and a guarantor of peace on their land
Press review: Hamas loses Palestinian support and EU lawmakers debate no-confidence votes
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 7th
No need for US to conduct nuclear tests, says candidate for deputy agency head
David Beck added that there are no plans to do any type of above-ground nuclear explosion
Putin to take part in Russia-Central Asia summit on October 9 — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said the plan is to discuss issues of further cooperation between Russia and Central Asian states in the six-lateral format in the trade, economic, financial, investment, industrial, logistics, energy, and other areas
Putin calls Northern Fleet most powerful in Russian Navy
The Northern Fleet is based in Severomorsk in the Murmansk Region
Lavrov, Valdai Club experts to discuss ways to resolve Middle East issue
The top Russian diplomat earlier pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was another example of a regional tragedy created by US policies
Trump slams Thunberg as troublemaker who forgot about environmental issues
"She has an anger management problem, I think she should see a doctor," the US president said
Russia to cancel visa requirements with three countries
Introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia is planned shortly
Putin gets birthday love from foreign heads, upcoming CIS summit: Kremlin aide's briefing
According to Yury Ushakov, between 30 and 40 congratulatory messages have already been received from the Russian head of state’s counterparts
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
CPC lowers 2025 oil transportation plan to 74 mln tons
During the visit, unscheduled inspections were conducted to assess the readiness of operational personnel and contractor organizations for emergency situations, the consortium noted
