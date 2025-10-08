Ecuadorian authorities report attack on presidential motorcade

BUENOS AIRES, October 8. /TASS/. Protesters attacked the motorcade of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa as he was traveling to an event in the province of Canar. According to a statement from the head of state’s administration, the detained individuals will be charged with attempted murder.

"Aggressive individuals attacked the presidential motorcade during its journey, attempting to prevent his arrival. However, they failed to disrupt his commitments to the citizens," the statement said.

The press service stated that "all detained individuals will be charged with terrorism and attempted murder." Despite the incident, Noboa did not cancel his scheduled events.

According to the Primicias portal, protesters pelted the presidential motorcade with stones. As reported by Minister of Energy, Mining and Environment Ines Manzano, "bullet marks" were also visible on the vehicle carrying the head of state.

On September 12, Noboa abolished diesel fuel subsidies triggering a price rise from $1.8 to $2.8 per gallon (3.78 liters). Unions of transport workers in several provinces went on strikes, with states of emergency being enacted in various provinces following road blockages and clashes.