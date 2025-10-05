Nearly 40,000 residents of Belgorod Region left without power — governor

BELGOROD, October 6. /TASS/. Around 40,000 residents of the Belgorod Region were left without power following shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"We heard a report from energy specialists on the nature of the damage caused by last night’s shelling of Belgorod. We have sustained significant power supply damage across seven municipalities — nearly 40,000 [residents of the region] as of today <…> [remain] without electricity," he said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

Gladkov noted that emergency crews are carrying out all necessary work to restore power to residential buildings, social facilities, and commercial enterprises by tomorrow.