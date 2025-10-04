Death toll among those climbing volcano in Kamchatka up to two

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 4. /TASS/. The death toll among those who tried to climb the Vilyuchinsky Volcano in Kamchatka has risen to two. A woman died during descent, the regional office of the Emergencies Ministry has said.

"Another injured, a woman, has died. She had multiple injuries. The third is being lowered on a stretcher to medics at an altitude of 1,500 meters. She can walk, but is exhausted. That's why she's on a stretcher. It's very slippery, windy, and the slope is steep. The rescue operation continues," wrote Sergey Lebedev, the Kamchatka Region’s Minister of Emergency Situations, has written on a social network.

The incident occurred on Saturday. A group of hikers had a fall while climbing the Vilyuchinsky Volcano. A helicopter carrying rescuers and medics was dispatched to the site. The rescuers were dropped off on the volcano in evening at an altitude of 1,500 meters. It was later reported that a man, one of the group’s members, had died. A third member of the group, a woman, was found unharmed. A total of 45 people were involved in the rescue operation. The group of hikers was not registered with the Ministry of Emergency Situations.