Explosion leave city of Shostka in Ukraine’s Sumy Region without power

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The city of Shostka in Ukraine's northern Sumy Region has been left without power due to explosions, the regional electricity provider said in a statement.

"The city of Shostka and some areas in the Shostinsky District were left without electricity after explosions hit critical infrastructure in the Sumy Region. Energy personnel are working to restore supplies," the statement reads.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in the region.

Meanwhile, the city of Rovno in western Ukraine has also been partially left without power, said Alexander Koval, head of the regional administration.

He did not explain the reasons behind the incident; no air raid warnings had been issued for the region.