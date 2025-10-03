Small plane crash lands in Siberia, one person confirmed dead — emergencies services

KRASNOYARSK, October 3. /TASS/. One person died after an An-2 aircraft crash landed in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Region in Siberia, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS.

"There were two people aboard. One died," he said.

The Russian emergencies ministry’s department for the Krasnoyarsk Region confirmed the death of one person in the accident, which occurred some 40 kilometers from the Tanyzebei community.

The press service of the Western Siberian transport prosecutor’s office reported earlier, citing preliminary data, that an An-2 plane operated by the Borus air company had crash landed in the Krasnoyarsk Region.