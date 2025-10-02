Two people injured in Manchester synagogue attack die — police

LONDON, October 2. /TASS/. Two of those wounded in a car and stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester have died, while the offender is believed to have been shot, the British city’s police reported.

"Greater Manchester Police can confirm two people have died following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall," the police wrote on X.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41 and are tending to members of the public, currently four members of the public with injuries from both the vehicle and stab wounds," the police reported earlier. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called the attack "a serious incident" but said that the immediate threat appeared to be over.

The Daily Telegraph wrote that the police view the incident as a terrorist attack, without elaborating on the attacker’s condition. According to Burnham, it is believed that the perpetrator is dead.

The site of the attack and nearby streets have been cordoned off, with armed police deployed. An investigation is underway. According to Sky News, the law enforcement force declared "Plato," the national code word used by police and emergency services in Britain when responding to a "marauding terror attack."

What is believed to be a terrorist attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, ending a 25-hour period of fasting and prayer.