IN BRIEF: What is known about railroad blast in Russia’s Pskov Region

PSKOV, September 26. /TASS/. An explosion took place on rail tracks near the Plyussa station in Russia’s northwest Pskov Region, regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on his channel on the Max messaging service.

The incident resulted in no casualties, the official added.

TASS has compiled key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of incident

- The blast occurred on rail tracks close to the Plyussa station in the Pskov Region.

- Vedernikov confirmed no derailment took place and no injuries were reported.

- He also noted that first responders are operating at the site.

Consequences

- Two passenger trains between Pskov and St. Petersburg have been rerouted, the Oktyabrskaya Railway said on its Telegram channel.

Investigation

- The press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s western interregional directorate for transport stated on its Telegram channel that investigators and forensic experts had been dispatched to the site.

- Preliminary investigation is underway, with the circumstances of the incident being determined.