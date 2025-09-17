Before arrest warrant, ex-head of Moscow Anti-Doping Lab destroyed 1,418 samples

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov deliberately destroyed 1,418 samples taken from athletes before an arrest warrant for him was issued, according to case files obtained by TASS.

All criminal investigations against him have been merged into one.

"The first criminal case "was opened into abuse of office that entailed serious consequences," case files say.

Another episode of the case is "about the fact of destroying 1,418 samples of athletes in violation of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s requirements."

Rodchenkov is accused of abusing his authority, obstructing justice, and illegally trafficking potent or toxic substances. He was arrested in absentia and placed on an international wanted list in September 2017. The victims in his criminal case are the Russian Sports Ministry and the now-defunct Russian Anti-Doping Center, which Rodchenkov headed from 2006 to 2015. He left for the US in January 2016 and became an informant for WADA.