Dry cargo ship is in distress near Odessa, presumably after hitting sea mine

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A dry cargo ship has been damaged and is sinking near Odessa, Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported, publishing a video of the incident.

According to the news outlet, the ship is believed to have hit a sea mine. The footage shows that the dry cargo ship has a severe list to starboard. Its name and ownership have not yet been disclosed.

There have been no official comments from the authorities.

This is not the first case of drifting mines exploding on the coast of the Odessa region. In early August, two mines exploded on one of the beaches, killing three people.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian military has been actively laying mines in the Black Sea. Drifting mines, subsequently swept away by storms, have been found as far as the Turkish coast.