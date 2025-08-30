Former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrey Parubiy killed in Lvov — media

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Former Verkhovna Rada speaker and ex-secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Andrey Parubiy, has reportedly been killed in Lvov, the Ukrainian outlet Obshchestvennoe Novosti cited police sources as saying.

"Around noon, a report came in about a shooting in the Sikhovsky district of Lvov. The victim died on the spot as a result of his injuries," the publication quoted law enforcement officials on its Telegram channel, without naming Parubiy directly.