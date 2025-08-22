Royal Malaysian Air Force says its fighter jet catches fire at Kuantan Air Base

TOKYO, August 22. /TASS/. A Malaysian F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet allegedly ignited on the runway of Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport that shares facilities with Kuantan Air Base in Malaysia, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) reported.

The fighter jet reportedly caught fire shortly after takeoff, the RMAF specified.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the pilot and the weapons systems officer (copilot) were uninjured. Both were taken to a local hospital shortly after the incident for precautionary medical checks.

"The Royal Malaysian Air Force will take immediate action and provide further updates on the situation in due course," the RMAF said in a statement.

A video allegedly showing the fighter jet in flames was earlier released on social media.